Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Veer Pahariya’s viral ‘langdi’ step steals the show; don’t miss Akshay Kumar striking iconic Phir Hera Pheri pose

The fever of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 has taken over the entire Bollywood, and how! Not only are celebrated stars of showbiz turning up at the event, but inside videos are also enough to prove the gala time they’re all having. The fervor went a notch higher as Veer Pahariya jumped in to spread vivacious energy with his iconic step, and Akshay Kumar entertained everyone with his iconic Phir Hera Pheri pose.

On March 27, 2025, Veer Pahariya, who broke the internet with his iconic ‘langdi’ step from Sky Force song Rang, didn’t cease the chance to charm the audience with its live experience. Joined by the show host and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor, he added a vivacious energy to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 by doing the viral hook step.

Veer Pahariya dances to his iconic hook step

In addition to this, the event also witnessed a light-hearted moment between the show host, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Kumar. In the inside clip, Paul was seen urging the Sky Force actor to teach him his iconic pose of Phir Hera Pheri. While Kumar humorously mentioned, "Usmein sikhana kya hai (What is there to teach)?" However, upon Maniesh's insistence, the duo strikes the iconic pose as the title track of Phir Hera Pheri plays in the background.

Akshay Kumar strikes his iconic Phir Hera Pheri pose

For the special evening, the Bhooth Bangla actor looked handsome in an oversized black shirt. He paired it with matching pants, completing his trendy look with cool eyeglasses. Meanwhile, Veer exuded charm with his sharp looks. He opted for an overall look with a black tuxedo paired with matching eyeglasses.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the star-studded evening witnessed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Sharvari, Kajol, Karan Johar, Priyadarshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sanjana Sanghi, Anupam Kher, Nitanshi Goel, and Kunal Kemmu among many others.

For the unversed, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards (PSSI) started three years back in 2022. After the successful editions over the years, this year marks the fourth edition of the prestigious event. It is aimed at honoring the best in showbiz, lifestyle, fashion, and more.

