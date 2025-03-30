Kesari Chapter 2: Aditya Roy Kapur’s REACTION to rumored ex-GF Ananya Panday’s look as Dilreet Gill has internet talking about it

Ananya Panday’s rumored ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur’s reaction to her look as Dilreet Gill from Kesari Chapter 2 has grabbed everyone’s attention. The period-drama Kesari Chapter 2 is one of the most promising upcoming films that features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Panday in the key roles. It was just a couple of days back that the makers shared the first look of the characters from the film.

On March 28, the makers of Kesari Chapter 2 unveiled the first look of each character from the film, including Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. She exuded a valiant aura in the role of a lawyer as she was seen in a white saree, a black coat accompanied by a white neckband, and hair tied in a bun. She is also seen holding a file in her hand. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Ananya’s rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘like’ to the post.

Take a look

Soon after the reaction went viral on the internet, several internet users indulged in the discussion around it. A user called it, "Venus retrograde" while another user emphasized, "You think Adi will put efforts to make it nasty. Kya tum log bhi" and one candidly mentioned, "I completely forgot that these two dated lmao."

A fan also jumped in thread and expressed, "Good observation OP and don’t get discouraged by comments. This Sub exists to keep records of such Likes."

After a rumored relationship of over two years, reports of the duo calling it quits surfaced last year. However, Ananya and Aditya never confirmed or denied their link-up rumors.

In fact, during Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8, subtle hints were dropped after Sara Ali Khan mentioned not having a ‘Night Manager’, which apparently Ananya had. To which, a shy Ananya added: “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." Meanwhile, according to reports, Ananya is now dating Walker Blanco.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025. The film, based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.