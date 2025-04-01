Katrina Kaif delights netizens with her Eid look leaving their hearts melting; fans call her ‘Barbie forever’

The Eid celebrations have just passed on March 31, with Bollywood celebrities enjoying them in their own style. Katrina Kaif being not any different, most recently wished her fans and gave a glimpse of her look for the special day. As one can expect, fans couldn’t help gushing over her with their endearing comments, going gaga over their ‘Barbie’.

On April 1, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and posted her stunning picture from the Eid celebration. In the latest post, the actress looked gorgeous in a pastel traditional ethnic suit that had intricate embroidery on the front and sleeves. She paired it with a matching dupatta and opted for dewy makeup. She left her hair open with a center partition and opted for long earrings.

Looking away from the camera, she was seen with plants in the background. Keeping a short yet significant caption, Katrina wished her fans on Eid, stating, "Eid Mubarak" followed by a moon, white heart, and a sparkle emoji.

Soon after the post debuted on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section gushing over the actress’ look. A fan called her "Ethereal" while another fan called her, "still our Barbie forever" while a third fan stated, "still our Barbie forever" and another fan commented, "Enchanting beauty in white."

Several fans also dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Katrina keeps her social media presence quite significant as she makes sure to give a peek into her festive celebration with her fans.

It was last month on the occasion of Holi that she had shared aww-co-cute pictures that featured her husband Vicky Kaushal, parents-in-law, brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal, and sister Isabelle Kaif. The glimpses went viral on the internet, leaving the hearts of internet users with their cute chemistry.

On the professional front, Katrina has been taking it slow and enjoying her personal life to the fullest. She was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

She is yet to make the announcement of her next project, but she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. The road-trip film features Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, but the film is put on the back burner.

