'May we always fight...': Hrithik Roshan's shoutout to Fighter director Siddharth Anand for 10 years of collab

Hrithik Roshan has given us some amazingly impressive performances in several movies over the course of his film career. However, they wouldn’t have been possible if the directors didn’t believe in the skills of the Greek God of Bollywood and trusted him with the roles. One of them is filmmaker Siddharth Anand with whom Hrithik has collaborated in many films namely Bang Bang, War and now Fighter. As they complete a decade of their creative collaboration, the actor penned a sweet note for the director.

Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to Fighter director Siddharth Anand

After the massive success of War, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and ace Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan joined hands again for the action-drama film Fighter. As they are currently shooting for the movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the actor-director duo celebrated 10 years of their collaboration. Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan posted a picture of them with a sweet note for the filmmaker. They were seen showing five fingers each, indicative of the 10 years they worked together.

Sharing the picture, the Jodhaa Akbar actor penned, “Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar the blue skies. May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!”

Take a look at his post:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

After Vikram Vedha, the actor will be seen in Fighter which is set to release next year.

Siddharth Anand’s work front

Siddharth Anand is one of those talented filmmakers who have several massive hits in their kitty. Hailing from a family of producers and writers, Siddharth was inclined towards being the movie maker. After working as assistant director and screenplay writer, he made his directorial debut in 2005 with the romantic comedy movie Salaam Namaste. He is also credited for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Pathaan and many others. Fighter marks his third collaboration with Hrithik Roshan after War and Bang Bang.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan can’t stop gushing over ladylove Saba Azad’s show Who's Your Gynac?; calls it ‘heartwarming’