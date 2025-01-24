Meet actor who dropped out of college, entered B'wood due to missed flight, and is now one of highest-paid celebs, often compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Meet the actor whose journey from a college dropout to working as a chef and waiter is just the beginning of an inspiring tale. After facing early hardships, a missed flight led him into Bollywood, and now he’s one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. Frequently compared to icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, this superstar’s rise is a true testament to perseverance. Can you guess who it is?

The actor is none other than Akshay Kumar! Born Akshay Hari Om Bhatia, he is a celebrated Bollywood actor and producer with a remarkable journey. He grew up in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and later moved to Mumbai, where his father, an army officer, transitioned to an accountant role with UNICEF. Kumar’s childhood was filled with an interest in sports and martial arts, inspired by his father’s own love for wrestling.

Not interested in academics, he dropped out of college and, with his father’s support, pursued his passion for martial arts. He moved to Thailand to learn Thai Boxing, where he spent five years training. To support himself, he worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok.

After returning to India, the Sky Force actor worked various jobs in different cities, including selling Kundan jewelry in Delhi and working in a travel agency in Calcutta (now Kolkata). His entry into the film industry came when he missed a flight to an ad shoot in Bangalore, leading him to take his portfolio to a film studio. That evening, he was signed by producer Pramod Chakravarthy for the lead role in Deedar.

Akshay's career fluctuated, but his consistency soared in the late 2000s, with back-to-back hits such as Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Holiday (2014). He is also known for his martial arts skills and was involved in various TV shows, such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dare 2 Dance.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Kumar received the Padma Shri in 2009. His commercial success earned him a spot in Forbes' list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities from 2015 to 2020, and between 2019 and 2020, he was the only Indian actor on both lists.

However, his personal life saw controversy when he was granted Canadian citizenship by the Canadian government, bypassing residency rules. In 2019, he announced his intention to renounce it and apply for an Indian passport. By August 2023, he confirmed regaining his Indian citizenship, as his Canadian citizenship was withdrawn in accordance with Indian law.

Akshay’s personal life was also in the spotlight. He had a highly publicized relationship with actress Raveena Tandon in the late '90s, which ended after they were engaged. He later married actress Twinkle Khanna in 2001, with whom he has two children.

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Sky Force, alongside Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan. The film hit theatres today (January 24) and is receiving positive reviews from both fans and critics.

