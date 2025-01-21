Sky Force EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar reveals learning THIS important thing from upcoming action drama; 'we never leave one...'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, famed for his powerful roles in patriotic films, is preparing for the release of Sky Force with Veer Pahariya. In an exclusive interview ahead of the film's release, he shared a deeply emotional lesson he learned from the film: the significance of never leaving anyone behind, even if it costs one's own life.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar shared what he learned from Sky Force. He said, "Meine Sky Force ke andar yahi sikha ki iski kahaani ke baare mei. Iski jo kahani hai, jo iski value hai, ek kamaal ki cheez hai iske andar. How it unfolds is that we never leave one of us behind." (From Sky Force, I learned about its story. The value it holds is incredible. How it unfolds is that we never leave one of us behind).

He further added, “So ye iska jo hai yeh hamesha Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, yeh inka hamesha raha hai ki hum apne dost ko, apne colleague ko, apne juniors ko kabhi bhi piche nai chhodte chahe usmein humari jaan chali jaye. So that is one thing which I learnt, which I came to know more about.”

(This is something that the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy have always stood by — that we never leave our friend, our colleague, or our junior behind, even if it costs us our lives. That is one thing I learned and came to understand more about).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set to kick off 2025 with the action-thriller Sky Force. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film, which also stars Veer Pahariya, is slated for release on January 24, 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

