Sky Force Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s aerial-action entertainer

The aerial-action entertainer, Sky Force has finally been released in the theaters today i.e. January 24, 2025. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. Netizens who have already watched the film rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their review of the film. Here we’ve curated 9 tweets for you to share what the audience is saying about the film before you decide to give it a shot.

Several internet users have praised Akshay Kumar’s performance in the emotional storyline, while many hailed Veer Pahariya as a promising debutant. A fan appreciated Akshay Kumar’s performance, "The man is back as an actor The best film of akki from last 5 year Everything is just too good man Last ke 15 min rula diya pura Goo and watch in theater Guys Trust me the best one from akki."

Another excited user shared, "Just watched #FDFS Of #SkyForce and It Was #Blockbuster akshaykumar Baap Of Patriotism, a Must watch" while a third fan admitted enjoying the film as he stated, "Abhi bahut maja aaya Ek number movie."

In addition to this, another user reviewed the film stating, "Sky Force is an adrenaline rush. The story is well put together. Not a dull moment. Every time I see fighter jets in the movies, it genuinely makes me think that India as a country has been through unfathomable problems. This one is worth a watch."

"Watching #SkyForce Interval Time Best till now Loving the film @akshaykumar sir U are the best @veerpahariya you too very good We are We THE TIGERS," shared an excited fan on his X during the interval.

"A real-life story that blends drama, emotion, patriotism, and aerial action, featuring several goosebump moments. #AkshayKumar shines, and #VeerPahariya is confident, leading to an outstanding finale" mentioned one user.

While one fan noted, "No Dialogue bazi,no showoff No item song, No intimate scenes Just Simple and Pure cinema."

Here's a quick look at more twitter reviews shared by users on X

Apart from Akshay and Veer, the film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the important roles. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

