Akshay Kumar sells Mumbai apartment at 78 percent appreciation, bags THIS amount; report
Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar sells his Mumbai apartment for Rs 4.25 crore as per recent reports, earning a 78 percent profit. Check out the full details inside!
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sky Force, has recently graced the big screen and is already making waves, earning rave reviews and captivating audiences. In the midst of the film's success, fresh reports reveal that the Bollywood star has sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai for a staggering Rs 4.25 crore, making an impressive profit of around 78%.
Yes, you read that correctly! According to property registration documents obtained by SquareYards, the apartment is located in Sky City, a sprawling 25-acre residential development. The project offers a range of ready-to-move-in units, including 3BHK, 2BHK, studio, and duplex apartments. The sale was officially registered on January 21, 2025, as per the documents.
According to an analysis of IGR property registration records by SquareYards, Akshay Kumar purchased his apartment for Rs 2.38 crore in November 2017. The property was recently sold for Rs 4.25 crore, reflecting a remarkable 78% increase in value.
According to IGR property registration records, the Sky Force actor, along with fellow Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is among the celebrities owning multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City. The apartment, as per documents reviewed by SquareYards, spans 1073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m) and comes with two parking spots. The deal involved a stamp duty of Rs 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
SquareYards Data Intelligence reveals that Oberoi Sky City has seen impressive market activity, with 216 sales totaling Rs 848 crore between January and December 2024. Currently, the average resale price for properties in the development stands at Rs 39,522 per sq. ft.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Sky Force, which hit theatres today (January 24). Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Nirmat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles.
