Meet actor who worked as waiter, ran away from home at 16 with Rs 200, worked with Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and is now every girl’s favorite

Becoming an actor is not as easy a job as it seems. An actor sacrifices a lot to achieve his acting passion. For this, he or she even quits study and drives to Mumbai. Today's 'meet the actor' is one such person who once worked as a waiter and courier boy, and later did several films and web series.

He is none other than Harshvardhan Rane. The actor once ran away from his house just with just rupees 200 and now is a well-known face in the film industry.

Harshvardhan Rane was born on 16 December 1983 in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra State, India to a Telugu mother and a Marathi father. He was brought up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and moved to Delhi when he was 16 years old before settling down in Mumbai.

At a very early age, he ran away from home with just 200 rupees in his pocket. Before becoming a film star, Harshvardhan did several odd jobs to make ends meet.

In an interview with Free Pree Journal, Harshvardhan said, "Between 2002 to 2004, I also worked as a waiter, and courier boy, at an STD booth, and cyber cafe, and even assisted a DJ when I didn't have money."

The actor further added that he didn't have money for coaching classes, so he joined a call centre. "At that time people would say it's important to learn English. It then became my goal to learn the language. I looked around for coaching classes, but I didn't have money to pay for them. So, I joined a call centre. At call centres, they used to give training in soft skills and English," Harshvardhan said.

Speaking about his acting career, Rane made his screen debut with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita (2010), and made his Hindi film debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). Notably, Rane started his career with a small stint on television, in Left Right Left (2007-2008).

Harshvardhan received praise for his role in Haseen Dillruba co-starring Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. He was recently seen in Savi co-starring Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla. His other films include Paltan, Dange, and more.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account. To date (August 5, 2024), Harshvardhan has 3.3 Million followers and he follows 692 people.

