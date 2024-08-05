Jaya Bachchan AGAIN objects after RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refers to her by husband Amitabh Bachchan's name; calls it new 'drama'

A few days ago, veteran actress-politician Jaya Bachchan reacted when Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed her by her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name. She lost her calm and told the Chairman that if he had addressed her with just Jaya Bachchan, it would have been enough. However, days later, she further addressed herself with her husband's name, leaving everyone in splits. Now, today, August 5, Jaya Ji again objected when the Chairman called out her full name and received an explanation from the latter.

A video shared by ANI on YouTube shows Jaya Bachchan once again objecting when Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed her by her husband Amitabh Bachchan's name in the House. Reacting to it, she called it as a "new drama" started in the Parliament.

She remarked, "Sir, I hope you know the meaning of Amitabh. I mean, I am proud of the association with my marriage and my husband, but I am just saying that I am very happy and proud of my husband's achievements."

The veteran actress and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP further added that this is a new drama started in the House and that it has not happened before.

In response, the Vice President explained that there is a provision to change the name that appears on the election certificate.

Stressing that the "entire country is proud" of Amitabh Bachchan's achievement, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated, "However, Jaya Ji, the name that appears in the election certificate is what is used, and you can get the name changed; there is a provision for that."

After this, the SP MP also questioned why Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar did not add his wife's name after his, to which, Khattar sarcastically replied, "As for my wife's name in front of mine... not in this birth (since Khattar is unmarried); for this, you will have to wait until the next birth."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan tied the knot with the legend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran couple together have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Jaya Ji was recently seen in Karam Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

