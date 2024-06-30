Sanam Teri Kasam’s Harshvardhan Rane gives savage reply to netizen who said ‘bhai ek action film karo aur hit hojao’

Harshvardhan Rane became an overnight sensation with his Hindi film debut in 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam. The actor starred in several other films including Paltan, Taish, Haseen Dillruba, Tara Vs Bilal, and Dange among others however none of them were as successful as his first film. Recently, one of the trolls decided to take a dig at his career but got a befitting savage response.

Harshvardhan Rane hits back at trolls trying to suggest his career trajectory

The Savi actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his college exams and revealed that so far his exams are going well but two of the horrible ones are left. He shared that he was prepared for 55 percent, is hoping for 75%, and should technically get above 80%. Harshvardhan Rane quoted, ‘Umeed se kam, himmat se zyada’.

Commenting on the same reel, a netizen wrote, “Bhai ek Action film karo aur hit ho jao.” However, Rane had a savage response to the same hinting that he doesn’t have a father who is rich or from a filmy background so that he can bankroll something for him. Harshvardhan wrote, “ok Sir, abhi daddy ko bolta hoon! oh no woh to hai nahi! (telling my dad right away, oh, he is not there).”

Several users took to the comment section and backed Rane’s response. One user commented, “pointing out to nepotism”. Another said, “he is not kapurs.” For the unversed, Harshvardhan is currently in his first year and is studying psychology honors. Harshvardhan’s father Vivek Rane was a dermatologist, and his mother Swarnarekha Rao was a homemaker.

On the work front

Harshvardhan Rane began his career in the Telugu film industry and has done relatively more films there but shot to nationwide fame after his Hindi debut. Before venturing into movies, he also did television with Left Right Left on SAB TV. His last screen appearance was Mukesh Bhatt’s Savi.

In his kitty next, Harshvardhan has two films in the post-production stage titled Kun Faya Kun and Miranda Boys.

