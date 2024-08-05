Taapsee Pannu signs out of Paris Olympics 2024 with hubby Mathias Boe, sister Shagun: ‘Back to being Haseen who plays the Khel’

Taapsee Pannu has been enjoying the Paris Olympics 2024 games for the past week now. She has also piqued the interest of her fans by taking over the foreign country with her quirky saree looks. While she rooted for her husband Mathias Boe, who attended the coveted sporting event as a coach to Indian badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy, she also enjoyed eating at local cafes and being a tourist with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

But after days of her enjoying the scenic beauty of the city and witnessing the highs and lows of the Indian contingent, it’s finally time for the Dunki actress to bid Paris adieu. As Taapsee Pannu spent her last day in the city walking the Indian Hockey Team make their way into the semi-finals, she dropped a carousel of visuals from the day that was.

Donning a yellow saree, she posed in the city and took selfies with her sister. As she cheered for the Indian Team, she also tried her hands at hockey with her athlete husband, Mathias Boe. With a plate full of croissants and a heart full of memories, she waved Paris goodbye.

Sharing the visuals, Taapsee penned, “What a wonderful bright day it was at Olympics. And what a fun game to watch before leaving from Paris. This has been truly an experience of a lifetime to spend almost a week in Paris watching games. Now heading back to work because my hardwork of almost 2 years is releasing soon, back to back. Back to being Haseen who plays the Khel ! Signing out.”

Take a look:

Having said that, Taapsee is excited to return to Mumbai and promote her upcoming movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which is a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. Soon after, she will be seen in Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. While Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024, Khel Khel Mein is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

On August 3, when Chirag and Satwiksai Raj walked out of the Paris Olympics 2024, their coach, Mathias Boe announced his retirement. While he wished the two youngsters the best in their future endeavors, he put a stop to his coaching journey.

