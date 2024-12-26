Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, entered politics and claimed she could outdo Priyanka Chopra in THIS film

The Hindi film industry is an interesting place to look from the outside. Each individual striving to reach the pinnacle goes through a different journey that contributes to their positioning in the industry. Let’s take a look at the journey of an actor who worked with the biggest of the stars, joined politics, and has now become selective about her choices.

We’re talking about none other than Isha Koppikar. The actress who hails from Mahim, Bombay started off her career as a model and became a face for numerous brands. She also contested in the prestigious beauty pageant, Miss India in the year 1995 where she won the Miss Talent Crown. This helped her bag her first debut film in the Telugu industry in 1997.

Years later in 2000, Isha made her Bollywood debut with a cameo appearance in Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s Fiza. It was followed by her full-fledged role in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat which led to her appearances in movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Company, Kaante, Dil Ka Rishta, Don, Krishna Cottage, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Salaam-e-Ishq among many others. She was last seen 2002's web-show, Suranga.

Apart from movies, she has also featured in music videos like KK’s Patli Kamar and, Bandish Projekt's Bhor among others. She has also been a judge on the reality dance show, Nach Baliye 3. The actress continues to make her appearance for coveted events and is also a spokesperson for the animal rights organization PETA.

Advertisement

After making a mark in Bollywood, Isha went on to join politics in the year 2019. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. She was appointed as the working president of the BJP's women transport wing.

The actress who worked with Priyanka Chopra in Don during an interview with Galatta India earlier this month claimed she could ‘outperform’ the actress. She mentioned that Chopra’s role was more powerful than hers and if given a chance, she would’ve done it well.

“I am a black belt in Taekwondo. I’ve been learning it for 25 years, so I know I’m great at action and can outperform any heroine, even if she’s half my age. I understand I’m good at it, but what’s done is done," she said.

Isha got separated from her husband Timmy Narang after 14 years of marriage. They have a daughter, Rianna.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who quit acting after consecutive setbacks despite being top producer's son, had secret marriage with childhood sweetheart and is now a leading business tycoon