‘Shah Rukh Khan is like God for me’, says Isha Koppikar; recalls him asking ‘Mujhe kaun dekhne wala hai?’ between her and Priyanka Chopra in Don's Aaj Ki Raat

Aaj Ki Raat is a legendary track from the movie Don, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Isha Koppikar, who had a significant role in the film, recently shared her admiration for King Khan, referring to him as ‘God.’ She also recounted a fun moment from the filming of the dance sequence when SRK jokingly asked who would be looking at him while shooting alongside her and Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Isha Koppikar shared her love for Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “Shah Rukh is like God for me.” The actress revealed that she followed his ‘life mantras’ and believed what he said. She mentioned that she had a lot of respect for him since he came to the industry without any ‘backing.’

Isha even went on to say that she did the film Don because she is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. She stated that no matter the duration of her role, she would have happily been a ‘tree’ next to him in the movie.

Isha further complimented SRK’s energy, humbleness, and fun-filled nature. She revealed that he always left her in splits with his one-liners. Recalling the shoot of the song Aaj Ki Raat with him and Priyanka Chopra, Isha shared that SRK asked, “Yeh dono ladkiyan naach rahi hain toh mujhe kyun khada kiya hai? Mujhe kaun dekhne wala hai? Mujhe toh nachna bhi nahi aata (These two girls are dancing, so why have you made me stand? Who is going to look at me? I don't even know how to dance).”

Advertisement

However, Isha remarked that SRK’s dancing is ‘effortless.’

The action thriller Don was released in 2006. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name in which the titular role was played by Amitabh Bachchan. A sequel titled Don 2 arrived in 2011. Isha Koppikar did not reprise her role in the second part.

The highly anticipated third installment Don 3 was announced in 2023. It is set to be a reboot of the franchise and will be headlined by Ranveer Singh. Kiara Advani has been cast as the female lead.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar mesmerizes guests as he sings Mujh Mein Tu song from Special 26 at wedding; showers love on bride & groom