Isha Koppikar reveals divorce with Timmy Narang ‘bothered’ her, admits she wasn’t ready; ‘It was irresponsible of him because…’

Actress Isha Koppikar parted ways with Timmy Narang in November 2023 and it has been a year since she started a new chapter in her life following her divorce from the businessman. After 14 years of marriage, Isha made the difficult decision to leave their Pali Hill home, marking a challenging time in her life. In a recent interview, she opened up about the divorce and 'revealed that she was bothered by Narang's decision, as she wasn’t ready and found it irresponsible of him because she wanted her daughter Rianna to ‘accept it'.

According to Bombay Times, when Isha Koppikar was asked about the reasons behind her decision to part ways with Timmy, she explained that she couldn’t pinpoint exactly what went wrong but felt they had simply drifted apart.

She shared that it was Timmy’s decision, as he mentioned, “This is not working out,” to which she agreed and said, “Okay, fine.” Isha emphasized that only mature people can make such decisions, noting that while it’s easy to make each other’s lives miserable by staying in an unhappy relationship, it’s harder to move on and take separate paths.

She added that they did what they thought was best for their personal growth, mentioning her belief in "live and let live." Isha felt that if Timmy wanted to move on, she should step back, and she would have expected the same if she were in his position.

When asked what bothered Isha during the phase, she said Timmy announced their divorce at a time when she wasn’t ready for it. She was worried about how their daughter Rianna would react to it.

Advertisement

The actress said, “It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it.”

The actress, who has appeared in a few web shows recently, mentioned that she is now solely concentrating on work and has returned to the industry.

She revealed that for a long time, people were unaware of her desire to continue working because, in the film industry, it is often assumed that once you're married to an industrialist, you no longer wish to pursue a career.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu and sister Riddhima set dance floor on fire with Jamal Kudu hookstep from Animal and we are confused who did it better