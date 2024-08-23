Meet actor who made a memorable Bollywood debut, dragged into controversy for supporting THIS Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif movie but is now away from showbiz

The entertainment industry is a fickle world. Every actor aspires to be remembered for their performances. While it takes a long journey to have that memorable script, some get really lucky to be one-hit wonder.

One such actor we’re talking about is none other than Pakistani actress, Mawra Hocane. She is known for her appearances on Urdu television and made her acting debut in Khichari Salsa. Five years later, she ventured into Bollywood with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial Sanam Teri Kasam. The film, released in 2016, starred Harshvardhan Rane opposite her.

While the romantic drama couldn’t have favorable results at the box office after its release, the soul-stirring music and heart-touching storyline have attained a cult following over the years. The popularity of the film can be ascertained from the fact that fans continue to keep pinging the lead stars asking about its sequel.

Following the ban on Pakistani artists in 2016 by the Indian government, we couldn’t see more of her in Bollywood. Now that the ban has been lifted, we can only hope for her to make her comeback an impressive comeback.

Apart from this, Mawra is known for her work in Pakistani projects like Ek Tamanna Lahasil Si, Aahista Aahista, Sammi, Sabaat (2020), and more.

Back in 2015, Mawra mired herself in a controversy after she extended her support to Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom. Her tweet on the film read, "#phantom is against terrorism. A terrorist can't belong to any country. A terrorist is a terrorist." She followed it up with three more tweets, including one that said that if Phantom "is anti-terrorism, Then yes I'm anti-terrorism, it doesn't matter which land I belong to. I'm pro-humanity & love & that's that."

Advertisement

However, her tweets didn’t go well with Pakistani actor Shahid Shaan who demanded an immediate ban on the actress for promoting an "anti-Pakistani film". Mawra later penned a long open letter in her defence addressing all her fans and followers.

Take a look

On the work front, Mawra continues to work in the Pakistani industry. Her latest released show, Jaffa has been receiving immense love from the fans. In the show, she is seen essaying the role of a doctor. Additionally, she continues to enjoy a mammoth fan following on social media, with over 1 million followers.

Do you wish to see her making a comeback in Bollywood, do let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar; left Bollywood but ended up grabbing eyeballs for plastic surgery rumors