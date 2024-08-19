Over the years, the Race Franchise has turned out to be one of the most loved in the action thriller space. Created by Abbas Mustan, the franchise is known for visuals, music, style, action, twists, and turns, and there has been a strong demand from the audience for a reboot, after the third part failed to create an impact. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Ramesh Taurani is all set to reboot the Race franchise.

According to sources close to the development, Saif Ali Khan is returning to the Race franchise with Race 4. “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again. Ramesh Taurani is aiming to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the scripting is currently underway. “While the basic plot of Race 4 is locked, the team is presently working on the screenplay. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, a big ensemble will come on board and the casting is also underway. The makers are also looking to reboot it by getting in a fresh and credible voice to direct the film,” the source added.

Advertisement

In-fact, the conversations are already on with a couple of established filmmakers to direct Race 4, which could also get the title Race Reboot. “Race is a dear franchise and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to bring it back to the audience with the OG, Saif Ali Khan in lead,” the source concluded.

Saif Ali Khan is meanwhile gearing up to shoot for Priyadarshan’s next thriller, which features Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 – Official statements from actor and producer Kumar Mangat