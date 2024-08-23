Take cues from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal on how to slay in comfy tracksuits as UNSEEN picture from airport goes viral

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif proves she's a style icon once again. Accompanied by her husband, Vicky Kaushal, at the airport, the couple effortlessly set fashion goals with their chic yet comfortable outfits. Their airport style is a testament to Katrina’s knack for blending comfort with elegance, showcasing their flair for fashion even in casual settings.

In a now-viral photo, Katrina Kaif stuns in an all-black tracksuit paired with matching sunglasses, flashing a radiant smile as she poses with a fan at the airport. Her effortless style exudes sophistication. Vicky Kaushal complements her look perfectly in an off-white tracksuit, complete with shades and a cap. The couple's chic and coordinated airport style is simply captivating.

Earlier, the actress discussed the challenges of balancing her acting career with her entrepreneurial ventures in an interview with Economic Times. She mentioned that managing both roles can be demanding, with moments when her husband, Vicky, reminds her to unplug from work during dinner.

Despite these challenges, Katrina finds the experience rewarding. She also touched on the pressures of meeting unrealistic beauty standards. She emphasized the importance of genuine passion and a strong connection to one's product for anyone pursuing a career in business or entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the Merry Christmas actress told us during a Pinkvilla Masterclass, “I feel in the beginning I was far more fearless in my choices as an actor because there was no thought behind it. You just went exactly with that; you went with your gut feeling, and you took everything as a challenge.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She will next be reportedly seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming movie Jee Le Zara, which also features Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, featured Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia, and hit theaters on July 19. He will next appear in Chhaava, playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, this historical drama is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

