Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana wins Killer presents Best Actor in Comic Role award
Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards honored celebrities from all walks of life. Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor In A Comic Role Award for Dream Girl 2.
March 18th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor,Tiger Shroff and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one.
The first and second seasons of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honored at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor In A Comic Role Award for Dream Girl 2.
Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present the Best Actor In A Comic Role award, Killer joined hands with Pinkvilla for the Third edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
Ayushmann Khurrana wins Killer Presents Best Actor In A Comic Role Award
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved and versatile actors from the current generation. With his choice of films and the characters that he has played over the years, the actor has shown us that he is here to stay and has also time and again proven his acting prowess. Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor In A Comic Role Award for Dream Girl 2 which was presented by Jai Jain, Young Next Gen Director of Killer Jeans.
Many other celebrities were honored at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards HERE.
