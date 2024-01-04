Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif says performing scenes in Tamil was a ‘challenge’; opens up on choice of films

Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and starring Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi, is one of the most highly anticipated films. With only a few days to go before the film’s release, the team has been promoting the movie in full swing. Today, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan, producer Ramesh Taurani, and Sanjay Routray arrived for the press conference of the movie in Mumbai. During the press conference, Katrina Katrina Kaif talked about the parts of the film that were challenging for her. Vijay Sethupathi weighed in on the actor versus star debate.

Katrina Kaif says working with Sriram Raghavan was on her bucket list

During the press conference, Katrina Kaif was asked about her choice of films, to which she replied, “There are good directors and there are good stories. My intention is to be part of good stories. And I have always believed that the director is the captain of the ship. That’s where it starts from. This was a combination of some really important factors to me. Working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my bucket list of things to do.”

Katrina Kaif on performing Merry Christmas scenes in Tamil

She said that Sriram Raghavan is one of her favorite directors and that when she heard the story of Merry Christmas, she was in awe that she would get to work with Raghavan on a story like this. She added that both- Hindi and Tamil versions of the film, have come together beautifully. She said that was a huge challenge for them.

Advertisement

“That for us was a big challenge. The kind of scenes, the nature of the scenes, and performing those scenes in Tamil is a challenge because obviously, that’s a completely different language for me. But both the films have come out beautifully. I am very proud to be a part of both films. Can’t wait to share it with the audience,” said Katrina Kaif.

Vijay Sethupathi on star vs actor debate

During the interaction, Vijay Sethupathi was also asked how Sriram Raghavan said that he is a wonderful actor and not a star. When asked if he would rather be an actor, who then went on to become a star, Vijay said, “I don’t find any difference. Everybody is an actor. It sounds like star doesn't need to act. It's not like that. We are here to be a part of stories and characters. We are just supporting the storytellers, that’s what I believe.” He said that they always depend on directors.

Merry Christmas is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif reveals introducing her Punjabi in-laws to Christmas lunch; Here’s how they felt