Mika Singh recalls he once jumped on a table and pulled Javed Akhtar’s ear to get noticed by lyricist; 'He always ignores me…’

Javed Akhtar is a veteran Bollywood screenwriter who has won multiple national and international accolades by putting pen to paper. Hence, everyone wants to associate and work with them to get the attention of others and eventually, be flooded with opportunities. Bollywood singer Mika Singh was also desperate to get noticed by the ace lyricist. Hence, he jumped on the table and pulled his ear because Akhtar always ignored him. Read on to know more.

While talking to The Lallantop, Mika Singh recalled an anecdote and stated that he met Javed Akhtar a few times at some shows. During one of the events, he was supposed to make a grand entry and this is when he thought the Sholay writer would definitely notice him. But that didn’t happen. “I have always been a little ill-mannered. He wouldn’t pay any attention to me,” Singh stated.

Since the Singh Is Kinng singer was determined to get the writer’s attention, he jumped on the table, and pulled his ear, twisting Javed Saab’s head backward. But then he touched the senior artist’s feet and told him that he was his great fan. In response to him, Javed Akhtar said “Jaao (go)”.

Mika further stated that he really wants to get noticed by the Seeta Aur Geeta writer and get praised for his work. “But he always ignores me at first. Then he waves at me, but from a distance,” Singh exclaimed. In the same interview, the singer spilled that he would tell people that his hit song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, was penned by Javed Akhtar and AR Rahman had helped with the music.

The Sweety Slowly Slowly singer, who is a fan of the writer’s work, stated that he realized people would respect him more if he told the two acclaimed artists were associated with his song. “I would tell people that Javed Akhtar helped write it, and that AR Rahman helped with the music,” he admitted.

The Punjabi singer went back in time and recalled the humorous tale of meeting AR Rahman. He shared that since his English is weak, he was nervous to speak to the music composer at a show. Hence, instead of expressing that one day he hopes to work with him, Mika told Rahman one day you will work with me. Obviously, he was mortified when he eventually realized that what he told AR could be seen as rude.

