Javed Akhtar admits having ‘problem’ with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal becoming superhit: ‘If 15 people are perverts…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's collaboration delivered one of the biggest films of 2024, Animal. The blockbuster film took the box office by storm but stirred an important debate about showcasing violence and toxic masculinity. Among other people who criticized the movie, the screenwriter was at the forefront and even mentioned its success was a 'dangerous' trend in Hindi cinema. However, he recently clarified that his comments were aimed at the audience who watched the film, not the film itself.

Javed Akhtar sat down for a cover with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story and revisited his criticism of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. Talking about the depiction of women in cinema, the lyricist explained, "Societies don't move in a linear manner. Just like stories have subplots, societies have diverse movements—some progressive, some regressive. Animal is one of those subplots. The key is to identify the main theme shaping society."

For those who are unaware, the film was called out by the audience for portraying problematic themes. Consequently, Akhtar was asked why the film was declared a 'blockbuster' at the box office, he mentioned, "The title tells you why. The title is self-explanatory."

Directing his concern over the increasing popularity of such problematic content, he clarified his concern was aimed at the audience's reaction to Animal and noted filmmakers making films with wrong values and obscene songs are not at fault. The issue lies in their acceptance from the audience.

Emphasizing his point, he said, "If 15 people are perverts among the 140 crore population, it doesn't matter. When that thing goes on the market and becomes a superhit, that's the problem."

Further, he shared his views on accepting vulgarity in films; he admitted that such films on problematic themes were made in the past but didn't receive mainstream popularity. However, despite the criticism, Animal became a massive box office success and collected more than Rs. 900 crore worldwide. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

