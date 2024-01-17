Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched Season 3's shoot begins; see PIC
Recently, popular Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf dropped a BTS glimpse from Mismatched Season 3's Day 02 shoot which also stars Prajakta Koli in the lead role.
Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf joined forces for the initial season of Mismatched, and the show gained popularity among viewers. Following its success, the creators decided to release a second season, which also garnered a positive response from the audience. Recently, Rohit Saraf shared a picture in his social media handle indicating that the shoot for season 3 has begun.
Mismatched Season 3 shoot begins
Today, on January 17, popular Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the monitor, and revealed that the shoot for Mismatched Season 3 which also stars Prajakta Koli in the lead role has begun.
The shared picture also featured a photo of the clapboard featuring the name of the series, “Mismatched Season 3.” and he wrote, “Day 2”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It's confirmed! Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf are returning with Mismatched Season 3
