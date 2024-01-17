Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli starrer Mismatched Season 3's shoot begins; see PIC

Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf joined forces for the initial season of Mismatched, and the show gained popularity among viewers. Following its success, the creators decided to release a second season, which also garnered a positive response from the audience. Recently, Rohit Saraf shared a picture in his social media handle indicating that the shoot for season 3 has begun.

Mismatched Season 3 shoot begins

Today, on January 17, popular Bollywood actor Rohit Saraf took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the monitor, and revealed that the shoot for Mismatched Season 3 which also stars Prajakta Koli in the lead role has begun.

The shared picture also featured a photo of the clapboard featuring the name of the series, “Mismatched Season 3.” and he wrote, “Day 2”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: It's confirmed! Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf are returning with Mismatched Season 3