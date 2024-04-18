Former Roadies presenter and popular actor Rannvijay Singha has lightened up social media with his latest post. The star shared pictures from the much-awaited reunion with executive producers of the show, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, leaving the fans all excited. The frames brought back many cherished memories for the followers of the show.

Rannvijay Singha’s reunion with Raghu-Rajiv

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rannvijay Singha dropped a set of two portraits from his reunion with Raghu and Rajiv. The trio is seen having fun and sharing laughter during their meetup.

In the caption space, Rannvijay poured his heart out and wrote, ""How the night starts and how it ends! Many years ago we started feeling like triplets(yes we are weird).So the genius plan was that I got married on the same date as their birthday-15th April. We though every year we will all come together with our families in different locations in the world and celebrate.. but life happened and this is the first time in 10 years we could do it and it wasn't even planned. (Cheers) to all the plans that boys make while growing up Love you @instaraghu and @rajivlakshman (sic)."

Take a look at Rannvijay’s Instagram post here:

Netizens speculate new season of Roadies with Rannvijay, Raghu and Rajiv

As soon as Rannvijay’s post reached social media, users began flooding the comments section with many eagerly anticipating Rannvijay’s comeback to Roadies along with Raghu and Rajiv.

A netizen wrote, “Trio that gave a reality check to countless youngsters of 2000 Era.” Another said, “MTV was running just bcoz of this trio just for them we used to see the reality shows.” A third one penned, “The OG who started the best adventures show and left like they never existed.” “Sir roadies 11 se dobara start kardo roadies,” requested a fan.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who emerged as winner of Roadies 2 in 2004, reacted to the photos with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Roadies is a reality show which tests the physical, mental and personality strengths of the contestants by making them perform tasks and challenges in various locations. Twin brothers Raghu and Rajiv were associated with the show for the first six seasons.

