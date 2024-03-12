Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszková loves THIS Shah Rukh Khan song; calls Priyanka Chopra her inspiration

The 71st edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant took place recently in Mumbai, India, where Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic was crowned the winner. In a recent interview, Krystyna shared her deep affection for India, expressing her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and one of his iconic songs. She also revealed that former Miss World Priyanka Chopra serves as a source of inspiration for her.

Miss World Krystyna Pyszková on her love for Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with Zoom, Krystyna Pyszková, who clinched the Miss World title on March 9, 2024, shared her fondness for Indian movies and actors. When asked about her preferences, Krystyna revealed her favorite, stating, “My favorite is Laija Laija,” referencing the iconic song Bole Chudiyan from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

On being asked if she was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Krystyna confirmed her status as an SRK admirer. Moreover, she disclosed that global icon Priyanka Chopra, the Miss World 2000 winner, serves as a source of inspiration for her. She remarked, “Ya, so that was one of my favorites, and of course, Priyanka Chopra and all of these amazing women inspire me.”

Krystyna's affection for India and its people shone through as she described the warmth and hospitality she experienced during her visit. She expressed her appreciation for the kindness and helpfulness of everyone she encountered. Additionally, she confessed her love for Indian cuisine, particularly butter chicken, admitting that she indulged in it daily during her stay in India and would miss it dearly.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s message during the Miss World 2024 grand finale

During the recent Miss World finals held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra delivered a poignant message, saying, “To all the women, young girls out here today and those watching across the world, I will leave you with one thought: In this crazy world that we live in today, there's no better legacy than leaving behind a world touched by love and kindness.”

Priyanka also extended her admiration and appreciation to Julia Morley, the chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization. Furthermore, she congratulated Nita Ambani for her commendable achievement in winning the Beauty With a Purpose Humanitarian Award at Miss World.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reflects on ‘beauty with purpose’ in Miss World 2024 message; praises Julia Morley-Nita Ambani