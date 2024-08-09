Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone arrives at Farah Khan’s house days after her mother Menka Irani’s demise; WATCH

Expecting mother and actress Deepika Padukone was seen arriving at Farah Khan's residence shortly after the passing of her mother, Menka Irani. Irani, who was 79, passed away on July 26, 2024, at Sajid Khan's home following a prolonged illness. The actress came to pay her respects and mourn the loss of the director and choreographer.

Deepika Padukone arrived discreetly in her car. On Sunday, August 4, 2024, a prayer meeting for Menka Irani was held at Farhan Akhtar’s home, where celebrities including Ananya Panday and many others were also seen.

Earlier, the choreographer posted nostalgic photos with her late mother on Instagram and wrote an emotional note. She expressed that she wanted to stop mourning and instead celebrate her mother every day.

Farah Khan shared a series of throwback pictures, starting with a childhood black-and-white photo of herself on her mother's lap, with her mother looking graceful in a saree. Another image features an older Farah and her mother smiling together. There is also a photo of Menka leaning on Farah's shoulder and a lovely black-and-white portrait of her mother in her youth.

In her touching message, Farah praised her mother as a unique person who bore no ill will or jealousy. She also highlighted how much everyone appreciated her mother’s sense of humor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhah, and Disha Patani among others. The sci-fi movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Up next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

Singham Again was initially set to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. The change in its release date has helped avoid a clash with other highly anticipated films, including Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa, and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein.

Now, Singham Again will compete with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is also scheduled for release during Diwali 2024.

