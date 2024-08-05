Farah Khan says ‘no more mourning now’ in first post after mom Menka Irani’s demise: ‘I want to celebrate her every day’
Farah Khan shared some throwback pictures and penned a powerful and emotional note after her mother Menka Irani's passing.
Farah Khan recently suffered a major loss after her mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26. The filmmaker since then has been in her nutshell and not posted anything about her. But this morning, the choreographer shared some throwback pictures of her with her late mother and penned an emotional note in which she stated that there will be no more mourning now and that she wants to celebrate her every day.