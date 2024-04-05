Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone to give Met Gala 2024 a miss for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone has captivated audiences not only with her remarkable performances over the years but also by making India proud on a global scale. The actress has represented the country at various international events, including the prestigious Met Gala. However, it has now been learnt that Deepika, set to embrace parenthood soon with her husband Ranveer Singh, will be giving the fashion gala a miss this year due to her work commitments.

Deepika Padukone to be absent from Met Gala 2024 amid shoot for Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD release

Actress Deepika Padukone has graced the renowned Met Gala for three consecutive years in the past. However, in 2024, she will be notably absent from the event. A source close to the development has shared that Deepika has given her dates to her upcoming projects, which coincide with the fashion extravaganza. She is currently busy in the filming of Singham Again and gearing up for the release of her next film, Kalki 2898 AD.

A highly-placed source revealed, "Deepika Padukone has been a regular on the Met Gala Red Carpet. It is only natural for fans to anticipate her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, especially considering she is one of India’s biggest global brand ambassadors. However, Deepika is in the midst of filming for Singham 3 which is slated to release later this year along with Kalki 2898 AD which is slated to release in May, both of which coincide with this year’s Met Gala. She will therefore not be attending this year's event.”

More about Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, will take place on May 6, 2024. The theme for this year is ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ Deepika Padukone, who made her Met Gala debut in 2017, has showcased her impeccable style multiple times on the red carpet.

Talking about Deepika’s cinematic ventures, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and more. It is poised for a theatrical release on May 9, 2024. Meanwhile, Singham Again marks her entry into Rohit Shetty’s popular cop universe.

