Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone learns embroidery, excited fans express desire to see her baby bump

A couple of weeks ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the biggest news of their lives and announced that their baby will be arriving in September this year. While Alia Bhatt showered love on them, Sonakshi Sinha thought that it would be their ‘best production yet’. As the couple and their fans eagerly wait for their first child, the actress decided to try her hands on a new skill. A while ago, she dropped glimpses of her learning embroidery.

Deepika Padukone tries her hands in embroidery

Deepika Padukone might just be like those excited moms who can't wait for the arrival of their baby. Hence, to keep herself sane and busy until the day arrives, the actress has decided to add another skill and learn knitting and embroidery. Minutes ago, the Pathaan actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the embroidery that's currently in progress. The image shows the reference picture of the flower motif with green leaves that she is trying to recreate while trying to learn the skill. Sharing the image, she penned, "Hopefully il be able to share the completed version!"

Take a look:

People online were in awe of the mother-to-be. While some opined that she is learning it for her baby, others shared that they did the same thing when they were pregnant. A user wrote, “I think this is phulkari and it done when a mom is pregnant it will gifted to her baby,” while another penned, “She embroiders for her little one.” A third one wrote, “Mama padukone in her knitting era.” Some also wanted to actress to show her baby bump. “Hopefully you will share your baby bump too,” opined a user.”

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan did a service to the industry by spotting Deepika Padukone and launching her opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her Hindi debut film Om Shanti Om. Since then, DP’s filmography has become impressive with every passing year. This year, she shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan in the war film Fighter. Soon, she will be seen in the bilingual movie Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

