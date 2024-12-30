Mr India director Shekhar Kapur recalls his daughter Kaveri asking him existential questions in past: 'Daddy, how do I know you're real?’

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most popular filmmakers in India who has made several critically acclaimed and successful films in the 90s and 2000s. Recently, the filmmaker recalled his daughter Kaveri's childhood when she used to ask him existential questions like how could she know he is real. At the same time, he shared his feelings as has grown up and writes songs, books and is set to play an important role in his next film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shekhar Kapur recalled an important moment from his daughter's childhood when she asked him an existential question like "Daddy, how do I know you're real?" He shared that she was always curious to know more, even as a young kid.

He penned, "She's been asking me questions like this all her life. She talks about the relationship between doubt and destiny.. and why doubt is necessary to guide you to your destiny."

The Mr. India director proudly reflected on how his daughter has grown up, and uses his same curious nature in her work. It has led her to become a talented singer-songwriter at a young age. Moreover, as a father, he expressed excitement over his daughter playing a major role in Kapur's upcoming film, Masoom: The Next Generation.

Beyond acting, Kaveri is preparing to release her first book of based on how people struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, based on her experiences and understandings into her work highlighting her empathetic nature. The critically acclaimed filmmaker concluded the note by recounting the heartwarming moments when she used to ask him to pick her up in arms as now she is ready to fly.

The post was admired by netizens who admired the filmmaker's bond with his daughter. One user wrote, "A lovely write-up by a loving, proud Daddy of a sweet, intelligent daughter. Daddy-godi is the sweetest part of it." While another user wrote, "Yes, Kaveri will always remain daddy's little girl."

Shekhar Kapur married for the second time with actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. They tied the knot 1999 and have a daughter, Kaveri Kapur, named Kaveri Kapoor. The former couple parted ways in 2007.

