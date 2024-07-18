Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shares her experience of attending a naked party in Berlin; 'Need a shower & some gayatri mantra chanting'

Popular actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi attended a naked paty in Berlin and shared her experience. She spoke about how she left the party in just 20 minutes. Read to know more!

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talks about her experience at naked party

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who has acted in several Bollywood movies and South films recently attended a naked party in Berlin, Germany. She took to her social media to speak about her experience.

Suchitra wrote, “Just attended a body positivity/ naked party in Berlin. Reminded me of the quote : dont be so open minded that ur brains fall out. Desi girl forever. Need a sĥower & some gayatri mantra chanting.”

As per Bollywood Hungama, the actress also spoke about the incident in an interview. Suchitra said, "These things are very common over here. The whole point of it is to promote body positivity and overcome hang-ups about our bodies. I thought, ‘let's experience it'. The party was held in a bar belonging to a friend of a friend. I was on the guest list. I went for it and quickly ran away as I am too desi (traditional).”

Further she acknowledges that the party was organized to promote body positivity and had no vulgar intentions. However, in being an Indian, she too like others is raised being quite conscious of bodies.

"It was all in good spirit. It’s meant to be a fun and positive thing. It’s not vulgar at all. But as Indians, we are raised to be quite conscious of our bodies,” she added.

Suchitra on her daughter’s reaction

Even though Suchitra's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, isn't aware of her attendance at the party, she believes that she will be relaxed about it. Kaveri adds, "She'll be happy that I went for something like this. Even though I ran away in 20 minutes, at least I tried."

Who is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ?

For the unversed, the actress is popular face on TV, Bollywood and South Industry. She has several notable works including Kilukkampetti (Malayalam), Sivaranjani (Tamil), and Vishwa (Kannada) among others.

Apart from South projects, Krishnamoorthi is best known for her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

