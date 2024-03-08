Murder Mubarak song Yaad Aave: Sara Ali Khan-Vijay Varma’s chemistry in this heartbreaking tale is captivating

Fans have eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated mystery-thriller, Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajani, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and others in key roles. The trailer of the film was released just a couple of days back which added a significant amount of excitement among fans. Now, yet again, the makers have teased the fans by releasing the heartbreak track Yaad Aave today.

Murder Mubarak's first song Yaad Aave featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma out

On March 8, a while back, the creators of Murder Mubarak dropped the first track from the film titled, Yaad Aave. The heart-breaking track has been put into words by Priya Saraiya and adorned with the vocals of Sachin-Jigar, Simran Choudhary, and Varun Jain. The rap part has been sung by The Rish. The music of the song is done by the talented duo Sachin and Jigar.

The song picturized on the fresh pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, shows the heartbreaking and emotional moment in the film. The fresh pairing of the duo is to watch out for and brings an element of relativity and connectivity. The song narrates a tale of unconditional love and a safe space that Sara and Vijay’s character feel for each other despite the odds, and that honestly is the magical thing in the track.

Hands down, the song is a big hint that promises a fiery chemistry that the audience is in for once the movie is available to watch.

Watch the full song:

Fans' reaction to the song

Reacting to the video, fans poured their heart out as they reacted to it in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Such a beautiful song. Sara's looking so gorgeous, and the chemistry between Sara and Vijay is freaking insane!!!” while another fan extended his wishes by commenting, “Sara and Vijay can do wonders together!! All the best guys!” and a third fan remarked, “Want Female Version of this song.”

About Murder Mubarak

The long-anticipated Murder Mubarak is a murder comedy, adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The film is made under the creative direction of Homi Adajania and stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in key roles. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 15, 2024.

