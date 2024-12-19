Nana Patekar recalls Irrfan Khan's love for night-blooming jasmine; recalls visiting his house in Madh

Nana Patekar, celebrated for his versatile performances, recently shared fond memories of the late Irrfan Khan. He revealed that Irrfan had a special affection for night-blooming jasmine plants and had expressed his desire to have them. Nana also recounted an early conversation with Sutapa, Irrfan’s wife, where he assured her that the late actor would become such a big star that he would eventually recommend their names for future projects. Additionally, he reflected on a visit to Irrfan’s home in Madh.

In a candid conversation with Vishal Bhardwaj for Zee Studios, Nana Patekar reminisced about the late Irrfan Khan, sharing heartfelt memories. He spoke fondly of Irrfan, describing him as a remarkable person. He recalled how Sutapa, Irrfan's wife, was involved in screenwriting for Khamoshi and had encouraged him to recommend Irrfan for roles.

Nana, however, had faith in Irrfan Khan's future, telling Sutapa that he would become such a big star that he would eventually recommend their names. "I said,’ He will suggest our name in the future. He is a very big actor, don't worry’," the actor added.

The Welcome actor also reflected on Irrfan's humility, despite his success. He remembered visiting Irrfan's house in Madh and how, when he fell ill, Irrfan expressed his love for night-blooming jasmine plants. He shared how Irrfan had asked him to plant one, a request that stayed with him. Nana expressed a deep sense of connection to Irrfan's memory, feeling compelled to fulfill that wish.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a conversation with his longtime friend and former co-star Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar revealed that he was initially hesitant to watch the much-talked-about film Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. However, after friends convinced him that Anil had given an exceptional performance, he decided to watch it.

Patekar praised him for his restrained and balanced portrayal in the film, contrasting it with the more exaggerated performances of other cast members. His admiration for Anil's subtle acting underscored the deep respect between the two, and fans are excited to see more of their dynamic, especially following their memorable roles in the Welcome series.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor asks Welcome co-star Nana Patekar to change his image of person having anger issues: 'Har aadmi ko thodi maarna...'