Anil Kapoor asks Welcome co-star Nana Patekar to change his image of person having anger issues: 'Har aadmi ko thodi maarna...'

Veteran actors Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor share a great bond of friendship. The two have shared screen space in iconic movies like Parinda and Welcome. Recently, the two chatted when the Animal actor suggested Nana change his image of having anger issues.

Recently, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor sat in a candid conversation when during the conversation, Kapoor remarked to Nana that he rarely attends Bollywood parties and how he manages to maintain a distance from the industry. In response to this, the Welcome actor explained by asking the reason he needed to go to a party.

He mentioned he can have drinks at home, whereas at the party he is the kind of person who wouldn’t hesitate to give "do jhaapde (two whacks)" to a person who says horrible things that can put you in a bad mood. In response to this, Anil interjected and asked him how his anger issues started.

To this, the Vanvaas actor stated that it is not about anger, but if one misbehaves, he is going to get such a treatment. Being a friend, Anil Kapoor suggested that not all conflicts need to be resolved with violence but can be dealt through love.

He said, “Har aadmi ko thodi maarna hota hai yaar, pyaar se bhi samjha sakta hai (You don’t have to hit everyone, you can make them realize with love),” he said and Nana replied that the person should first be in the condition to understand. The Tirangaa actor stated if one is drunk and out of his mind, what love language is he going to understand?

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor then mentioned, "isiliye kaafi directors tere saath kaam karne se darte hain to thoda image change kar yaar (This is the reason many directors are afraid to work with you. Change your image a bit)." Kapoor mentioned that he knows that Nana is not like that, but the perception should be changed.

Nana candidly added that he is now 74 and bringing such fundamental changes in his personality is too much to ask for. He further joked that even Anil sometimes hits people that he is annoyed by, but Anil recoiled, “No, never!”

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas will be released on December 20, 2024.

