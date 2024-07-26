9 best Nana Patekar comedy movies that add perfect ‘Tadka’ of humor

Nana Patekar is highly credited for his intense performances and is acknowledged as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. The actor has always been an advocate for art cinema and maintained a perfect balance between commercial and parallel space. The three-time National Award-winning actor has mastered several genres of filmmaking in his four-decade career. He is widely known for his comedic gags played in various movies. Here's a look at Nana Patekar's best comedy movies that you should check out.

9 Nana Patekar Comedy Movies that are must-watch

1. Welcome

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroze Khan, and Mallika Sherawat

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroze Khan, and Mallika Sherawat IMDB Rating: 7.1

7.1 Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Prime Video

Among Nana Patekar's comedy movies, Welcome holds a special place in the hearts of movie lovers. Nana Patekar won widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Uday Shetty - a good-hearted underworld Don. Uday Shetty, his quirky dialogues, and his camaraderie with Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor) are now considered iconic in the history of Pop-culture cinema.

The Anees Bazmee directorial revamped the intense image of Nana Patekar and presented him in a hilarious avatar that will remain one of his best characters ever.

2. Welcome Back

Cast: John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dimple Kapadia

John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dimple Kapadia IMDB Rating: 4.3

4.3 Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: JioCinema

Nana Patekar returns in his iconic role of Uday Shetty in Welcome Back. Although he again succeeded in making the audience mad, the movie failed to match the success of the original part. Welcome Back misses the original flavor; however, Uday-Majnu manages to win hearts with their camaraderie and hilarious moments.

3. Golmaal Again

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tussar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Nana Patekar

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tussar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Nana Patekar IMDB Rating: 5.0

5.0 Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Golmaal Again is one of the biggest money-spinners of Ajay Devgn's career. The fourth installment marked the entry of Nana Patekar in Rohit Shetty’s mad world. The veteran actor leaves the audience in giggles with his cameo appearance of a spirit in the movie. His character played a very significant role in the screenplay and subject of the story.

4. Bluffmaster!

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Riteish Deshmukh

Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Riteish Deshmukh IMDB Rating: 6.6

6.6 Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Prime Video

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Bluffmaster is a crime-comedy drama about a conman whose girlfriend dumps him after learning about his true identity. Nana Patekar plays a kidnapper in the movie who plays a crucial part in changing the conman into a good man. The movie was opened to mix word of mouth and ended up being a success at the box office.

5. Taxi No. 9211: Nau Do Gyarah

Cast: John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Sameera Reddy, and Sonali Kulkarni

John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Sameera Reddy, and Sonali Kulkarni IMDB Rating: 7.3

7.3 Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Prime Video

It is a comedy-thriller drama directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ramesh Sippy. The movie follows the story of a taxi driver and a businessman whose encounter forms the crux of the story.

Taxi No. 9211 is a clever, witty comedy film that is complimented with romance, drama, emotions, and thrill as its key elements. The movie did a fairly decent business and is considered an underrated movie among the comedy movies of Nana Patekar.

6. Hattrick

Cast: Nana Patekar, Kunal Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Danny Denzonpa, and Paresh Rawal

Nana Patekar, Kunal Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Danny Denzonpa, and Paresh Rawal IMDB Rating: 4.3

4.3 Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Prime Video

Hattrick is a sports-comedy drama directed by Milan Luthria. The movie is very underrated, where Nana Patekar played the character of a doctor with terrible bedside manners.

The movie revolves around a newly-wed Punjabi couple played by Kunal Kapoor and Rimi Sen. While Kunal is a big cricket enthusiast, Rimi hates it. What happens following forms the crux of the story!

7. Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal

Cast: Nana patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri

Nana patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri IMDB Rating: 4.3

4.3 Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: NA

Directed by Priyadarshan, it is another underrated comedy-drama by Nana Patekar that the masses should have celebrated. Billed as the sequel to Malamaal Weekly, the movie couldn't match the madness level of Priyadarshan's earlier comedy capers. But you can enjoy Nana Patekar's performance in this mad world of Priyadarshan.

8. Pak Pak Pakaak

Cast: Nana Patekar, Saksham Kulkarni, Narayani Shastri, and Jyoti Subhash

Nana Patekar, Saksham Kulkarni, Narayani Shastri, and Jyoti Subhash IMDB Rating: 7.3

7.3 Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Prime Video

Directed by Gautam Joglekar, it is a children’s horror-comedy movie that follows the story of a young mischievous boy who befriends a ghost. What happens next should be seen only in the film.

It is a Marathi-language movie that found a place in the list of Nana Patekar’s best comedy movies.

9. Tadka

Cast: Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu, and Ali Fazal

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Zee5

It is a romantic comedy-drama directed by popular actor Prakash Raj. The movie follows the story of a middle-aged man finding his love through food and flavors. Besides its feel-good comedy, it has some emotional, hard-hitting moments that will surely touch your heart.

Which is your favorite comedy movie of Nana Patekar? Tell us in the comments.

