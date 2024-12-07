13 years of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol: Anil Kapoor drops PICS with Tom Cruise and cast; says ‘These memories remain timeless’

Anil Kapoor, one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, has also showcased his talent on the international stage. He starred in the Hollywood film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol 13 years ago. Celebrating the milestone, Anil dropped pictures alongside Tom Cruise and the rest of the cast. He called the memories ‘timeless.’

Today, December 7, 2024, Anil Kapoor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a collage of pictures from his time on Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The first picture was of the team from the film’s premiere at the Dubai International Film Festival on December 7, 2011. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Anil was seen posing alongside director Brad Bird and co-stars Tom Cruise, Paula Patton, and Simon Pegg.

The second photo was from a scene in the film when his character, Brij Nath, interacts with Paula Patton’s Jane Carter. Another snapshot showed the cast posing together inside the Burj Khalifa. The last picture was from the Mumbai special screening where Sonam Kapoor was seen posing with her dad, Anil Kapoor, and Tom Cruise.

Have a look at the post!

In his tweet, Anil Kapoor wrote, “13 years ago, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol brought together a powerhouse cast and unforgettable moments. From scaling the Burj Khalifa to iconic red-carpet appearances, these memories remain timeless.”

Advertisement

Expressing his feelings on being a part of the movie, Anil added, “Truly an honor to have been part of this incredible journey. Here’s to the legacy of impossible missions!”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently wrapped a schedule for his upcoming movie, Subedaar. Sharing a note on Instagram, he wrote, “From dreams to reality, from vision to creation—Subedaar takes shape with dedication and heart! Schedule wrapped, but the magic is just beginning. Grateful for the team, the passion, and the journey.”

The action drama is directed by Suresh Triveni. Subedaar will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming installments of the YRF Spy Universe. These reportedly include the Hrithik Roshan-led War 2 and the Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha.

ALSO READ: Citadel: Honey Bunny: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer bags nomination at Critics Choice Awards; actress says ‘what a biggie’