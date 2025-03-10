'Nana' Suniel Shetty opens up on daughter Athiya Shetty's pregnancy: 'She is a beautiful and brilliant...'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the exciting news of their pregnancy on November 8, 2024, revealing that they would be welcoming their first child in 2025. Since the announcement, an outpouring of love and best wishes has come their way from fans and celebrities alike. As Suniel Shetty prepares to embrace the role of a grandfather, he recently expressed his pride and joy, calling Athiya a beautiful and brilliant mother-to-be.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Suniel Shetty shared his excitement about Athiya Shetty’s pregnancy, expressing immense pride in her journey to motherhood. He said, "Athiya is a beautiful and brilliant mother-to-be. She is very conscious, focused and knows what she wants. It’s the best thing to look forward to in 2025."

Bollywood star Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in a grand wedding at Suniel and Mana Shetty’s luxurious Khandala mansion, Jahaan, on January 23, 2023. Their relationship, which began in 2019, blossomed over four years before culminating in a traditional ceremony at the stunning venue.

Earlier, while promoting his web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, Suniel Shetty was asked if playing an action hero made this the best phase of his life. Reflecting on life’s journey, he emphasized the uniqueness of each stage, from childhood to parenthood, calling them all meaningful in their own way. He also expressed excitement about stepping into a new role, embracing grandfatherhood in the near future.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty spent her Sunday cheering for Team India as they secured the Champions Trophy 2025. Watching the game from home, she celebrated the victory with a heartwarming Instagram Story, capturing a special moment while showcasing her baby bump.

She also expressed love for her husband, KL Rahul, who played a key role in the team’s success. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty couldn’t hide his pride, taking to social media to applaud his son-in-law’s stellar performance on the field.