Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty showers love on husband KL Rahul for Champions Trophy 2025 win; drops cute PIC flaunting baby bump

The entire country is currently rejoicing the victory of the Indian cricket team over New Zealand at the Champions Trophy 2025. Several B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate the Indian Team for their commendable win. Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty also watched the exhilarating match and showered love on her husband, KL Rahul for bringing the trophy home. She also flaunted her baby bump in an adorable picture.

Sunday was well-spent watching the boys bringing home the Champions Trophy 2025. Like most of us, Athiya Shetty also enjoyed the game from the comfort of her home. Soon after the Men in Blue clinched the trophy, she dropped an adorable image of herself, making us go ‘aww’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress flaunted her baby bump as she showered love on her husband KL Rahul who was a core member of the Indian cricket team.

Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump:

In another post, she also praised the team for the feat. Athiya was joined by veteran actor Anil Kapoor in congratulating the Men in Blue. In his social media post, the Fighter star penned, “What a match, what a win. Congratulations Team India. What a phenomenal match-unbreaking spirit and a well-deserved victory!”

Abhishek Bachchan wasn’t behind in heaping praise on the team India. In his Instagram Stories, the actor expressed, “The trophy is coming home. A masterclass of skill, grit and passion by Team India. On top of the world.”

Other popular figures who heaped praise on the boys were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bobby Deol, Ajay Devgn, Genelia Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Chhaava star Vicky Kaushal, Sushmita Sen, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raghav Chadha, Suhana Khan and more. The Indian team won the final match against New Zealand with four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On the personal front, Athiya and Rahul are all set to become parents soon. On November 8, 2025, the celebrity couple broke the internet when they shared the official post announcing their pregnancy. Their post read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” Apart from them, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are also going to be parents soon.