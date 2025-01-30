Amazon MX Player's 2025 slate: Bobby Deol’s Aashram 3 Part 2 to Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff’s Hunter Season 2, here's everything to look forward to
Amazon MX Player gave an update on all the content that can be streamed in 2025. From Aashram Season 3 Part 2 to Hunter Season 2, here's what all can be enjoyed on OTT this year.
A while ago, on January 30, 2025, Amazon MX Player announced its 2025 slate, which guarantees an impressive line-up of content for its viewers. Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Hip Hop India Season 2, Hunter Season 2, Sixer Season 2, Petty Cash, Who’s Your Gynac Season 2, Gutar Gu Season 2, and more can be streamed next in 2025 on the OTT channel.
2025 looks promising for Amazon MX Player as the audience can enjoy 100 plus new shows on the popular streaming platform. Giving an update on its impressive line-up of content, the platform dropped a promo video unveiling all that’s in store for its audience.
Ashram Season 3 Part 2:
After being intrigued by Part 1 of Ashram Season 3, fans are excited to watch Bobby Deol come up with Part 2 of the show. Directed by Prakash Jha, the crime drama web series will stream on the OTT platform for free. Announcing the same, the makers penned, “Japnaam shuru kar lo, Baba Nirala aa rahe hai jald hi! #EkBadnaamAashram Season 3 Part 2 co-presented by Vimal, coming soon on Amazon MX Player!”
Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega Season 2:
The official Instagram handle of the OTT channel also announced Season 2 of Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. The captivating promotional video showcases Suniel Shetty in a rugged avatar, with Jackie Shroff joining the cast in a key role. They penned, “Hunter is back… yaad hai na, yeh tootega nahin, todega! #Hunter Season 2, coming soon on Amazon MX Player!”
Gutar Gu Season 3:
The first two seasons of Gutar Gu have definitely been very entertaining. For those who have already binged-watch it, here’s a new update. The makers announced that Season 3 is coming soon. “Aapki favourite jodi Anuj aur Ritu aa rahi hai ek baar phir. Watch them in the all-new season of #GutarGu Season 3, coming soon!” they announced.
Other content to be streamed on Amazon MX Player in 2025:
Apart from these, shows and movies like Hip Hop India Season 2, Lafangey, Campus Beats Season 5, Petty Cash, Bindiya, Jamnapaar Season 2, First Copy, Mitti - Ek Nayi Pehchaan, A Titan Story, Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, Sixer Season 2, Whos Your Gynac Season 2, Half CA Season 2, Rise And Fall and more will also be streaming in 2025.
