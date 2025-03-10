Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty reveals Priyadarshan has ‘extraordinary script,’ calls upcoming film ‘blockbuster’

For the past three years, Pinkvilla has consistently provided real-time updates on the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic comedy franchise, Hera Pheri. After numerous ups and downs, the original trio—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty—are finally reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. Recently, Shetty spoke about the film, expressing confidence that it is set to be a blockbuster, and shared that the director has got an extraordinary script.

As reported by The Times of India, Suniel Shetty expressed his belief that Priyadarshan is the original and the best choice to direct Hera Pheri 3. He shared his excitement about the project, stating that the filmmaker has a deep understanding of comedy and is an exceptional scriptwriter.

Shetty revealed that Priyadarshan is personally working on the script, which he described as extraordinary. When asked about what fans can expect from the film, he confidently responded with a single word: "Blockbuster."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, sources familiar with the project revealed that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are set to begin filming the first schedule of Hera Pheri 3 in December 2025.

Director Priyadarshan is currently occupied with the shooting of Bhooth Bangla and is expected to complete its editing, including VFX and post-production, by June 2025. Following this, he plans to dedicate time to refining the script before officially commencing production on Hera Pheri 3.

The entire cast and crew recognize the immense popularity of the franchise and are committed to delivering an exceptional comedic experience. As per the source, the film will go on floors after six months of script development and pre-production.

Additionally, the source mentioned that the fundamental storyline, character sketches, and arcs are already established, with efforts now focused on enhancing and shaping a narrative that does justice to the beloved characters—Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

The shooting schedule for Hera Pheri 3 is expected to span six months, from December 2025 to May 2026, with the makers aiming for a theatrical release in 2026.