When is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s baby due? Suniel Shetty REVEALS; calls daughter ‘most beautiful’ in her pregnancy phase

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, and KL Rahul announced in November last year that they were expecting their first child. It was revealed that their due date is in 2025, but the specific month was not disclosed. However, soon-to-be grandfather Suniel Shetty, who is on cloud nine, recently expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He also shared when the child is expected.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty was asked about their dinner table conversations. In response, the elated actor shared, “Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April.”

The Hera Pheri 3 actor mentioned that currently, everything revolves around the baby, and whether it’s a boy or a girl doesn’t matter to them. He expressed his belief by admitting that he has always thought women are beautiful overall, but his wife, Mana Shetty, looked the "most beautiful" when she was pregnant. "I see Athiya, and she’s looking the most beautiful,” he further added.

In November last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made a collaborative post to share the most special news of their lives. In the joint post shared with their fans and well-wishers, they penned a heartfelt note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” The sweet announcement was accompanied by visuals of little feet and an evil eye.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dated for several years before eventually tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2023. The special celebration took place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of family members and close friends.

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle , directed by Ahmed Khan. The fifth installment of the beloved franchise is led by Akshay Kumar and features an ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi, among others.