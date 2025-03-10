Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s UNSEEN PIC after India’s big win at Champions Trophy 2025 exudes pure happiness and pride

The weekend just got better for every Indian cricket enthusiast as the team brought the glorious Champions Trophy back home after registering a win against New Zealand. On the other hand, amidst several viral videos and pictures of the power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the unseen one showed them flashing bright smiles as they posed with one of the team members of the cricket team.

A picture has taken over the internet, which was originally re-shared by Arun Kanade, a sports massage therapist. In the viral picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen flashing bright smiles for the camera as they pose with Kanade. The picture exuded pure happiness and pride as the Indian cricket team registered its big win in the Champions Trophy 2025 finals.

In the picture, Anushka leaned towards her husband, while Virat wrapped his arm around his wife and Kanade. Keeping it casual yet significant in a denim shirt paired with matching shorts, the actress opted for beige sandals and a nude makeup look and left her hair open. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer flaunted his Champions Trophy medal in his blue cricket uniform. "Oh my," followed by multiple crying, a red-heart and a nazar amulet emoji.

Take a look at the viral picture

In another video going viral on the internet, Virat was seen sharing a warm hug with his wife moments after the Indian team lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title. The actress was visibly on cloud nine after the team’s glorious victory. The couple spent time in each other’s embrace before the cricketer was invited to the post-match presentation ceremony.

The nail-biting match between India and New Zealand was held at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Several Bollywood celebrities, including veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vivek Oberoi, among others, were also seen cheering in the stadium for the Indian team.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, and more also took to their respective social media to express their happiness about India's big feat.

Anushka and Virat have been happily married for over seven years and are proud parents to two kids, Vamika and Akaay.