Athiya Shetty’s hubby KL Rahul drops ‘craziee’ PICS to wish his ‘birthday baby’; 4th image will blow your mind

As actress Athiya Shetty celebrates her birthday today, November 5, 2024, her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, shared a series of goofy pictures to wish his ‘birthday baby’ on this special day. He accompanied the playful snaps with a heartfelt note, showcasing his love for her. The fourth slide is sure to leave fans amazed.

Taking to Instagram today, KL Rahul shared a collection of goofy photos to celebrate his wife Athiya Shetty’s birthday. In the first photo, KL looks at Athiya with love while she playfully makes a goofy face back at him, dressed beautifully in a traditional Indian saree.

The second pic captures the couple munching on noodles, both posing with silly expressions. Next, we see KL kissing the Hero actress as she strikes another funny pose for the camera. The fourth pic is particularly hilarious, featuring Athiya with a comical smile that’s sure to blow your mind! What a beautiful couple they are!

Check it out here!

Sharing the pictures, the cricketer wrote, “My craziee birthday baby,” accompanied by heart, kiss, and infinity emojis. Athiya responded to his sweet post with a heartfelt, “Love you,” adding her own heart and kissing emojis. Even Athiya’s dad, actor Suniel Shetty, chimed in with a black heart and an evil eye emoji, showcasing the love surrounding this special celebration!

Advertisement

Just a few hours ago, Suniel Shetty took to social media to share a touching throwback. The doting father posted some delightful, never-before-seen baby pictures of Athiya, showcasing her undeniable cuteness. In the first three snapshots, a young Athiya steals the spotlight with her charm.

The last image features Suniel alongside his two children, capturing a heartwarming family moment filled with affection. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to the best part of me... my all-time favourite human... my best friend... my confidante and the greatest joy of my life... love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa."

See here!

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a cozy ceremony surrounded by family and close friends. The couple chose Suniel Shetty's picturesque farmhouse in Khandala as the setting for their special day, creating an enchanting backdrop for their celebration.

On the professional front, Athiya began her acting career in 2015 with Hero, a romantic action film that is a remake of the 1983 classic of the same name. She further showcased her versatility in Mubarakan (2017), a comedy-drama where her comedic timing shone alongside seasoned actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. In Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), she took on the role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla extends warm birthday wishes to Athiya Shetty on her special day!

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty drops UNSEEN pictures to wish his ‘greatest joy of life’ Athiya Shetty on her birthday; we can't get over her cuteness