Natasa Stankovic steps out with her bestie Aleksandar Alex Ilic days after returning to India; WATCH

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya went their separate ways after announcing divorce in July this year. Natasa flew to Serbia with their son, Agastya, hours before sharing the big news. Meanwhile, later, Hardik sparked dating rumors with British singer Jasmin Walia. Natasa recently grabbed headlines for her return to Mumbai earlier this month. More than a week after her return to India, the Fukrey Returns actress recently stepped out with her BFF Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Natasa Stankovic can be seen driving her car in a video posted on Instagram. She is flashing her million-dollar smile. Natasa was accompanied by her BFF Aleksandar, who happens to be Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend. The Serbian model and actress looked gorgeous in a white shirt and black pants. She also sported a transparent pair of sunglasses. Aleksandar wore an icy blue tee and black shorts.

Natasa and Aleksandar waved at the paparazzi who were gathered around their car. Both friends were seen chilling on their car ride together.

This is not the first time that Nastasa Stankovic hung out with Aleksandar Ilac. In May this year, she was spotted with him in Mumbai after their coffee date amid the separation rumor with her then-husband, Hardik. When the paparazzi quizzed the dancer-model-turned-actress about the same, Natasa thanked them and left the spot.

Aleksandar Ilac was heavily trolled for allegedly breaking Natasa and Hardik's marriage back then. He received several hateful comments on his posts shared on Instagram. Aleksandar hit back at trolls while reacting to some of the comments.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their mutual separation on July 18, 2024. The former couple shared a collaborative post on Instagram while sharing the news with their Instagram followers. In their post, Natasa and Hardik shared that it was a "tough decision" for them and they will now co-parent their 4-year-old son Agastya.

The former couple solidified their togetherness in 2020 and later renewed their wedding vows on February 14, 2023, in a lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They had both Christian and Hindu ceremonies during their wedding.

