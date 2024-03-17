Navya Naveli Nanda drops childhood PICS with mom Shweta Bachchan to wish her on birthday

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a special bond with her mother, Shweta Bachchan. The two are often seen together at public events. They even discuss life along with actress Jaya Bachchan on Navya’s podcast. But today, March 17, is a special day for the entrepreneur as her mother, Shweta, turns a year older. Hence, she decided to express her love to her mommy dearest on social media.

Navya Naveli Nanda wishes mom Shweta Bachchan on her birthday

Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur born to Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. While she has decided to stay away from the film industry and focus on business, the youngster is often spotted at several Bollywood events and even hanging out with the upcoming generation of B-town actors. But since it’s her mother’s birthday today, she decided to make her feel special by posting a special wish for her.

Navya took to her Instagram stories and shared two childhood pictures of herself with her mother. In the first one, we see Shweta holding little Navya in her arms. In another frame, the mother can be seen being all ears to her daughter as she tries to convey something to them. Sharing the photos, Navya penned, “Happy birthday mom. I love you.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

During a recent discussion on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's show What The Hell Navya, Shweta spoke about not being okay with failure, especially when she comes from a family of overachievers. She said, "Who is ok with failure and, especially someone like me who comes from a family of overachievers, people who have achieved so much? It's even more daunting."

She added, “Not that my parents have put pressure on me but you feel that if you do something you have to be brilliant at it otherwise don’t do it because look at everyone else around you.” She further revealed that when her book didn’t make it to the best-seller, she doubted herself and even stopped writing. “I take it very personally. I am unable to be objective about it. It takes me a very long time to process it.

ALSO READ: Shweta Bachchan finds it 'daunting' to come from family of 'overachievers'; admits taking failures personally