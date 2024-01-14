Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Bollywood’s future: ‘Cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his enjoyment of mainstream cinema but lamented that it appears to be the only successful genre in today's film industry. Despite being associated with acclaimed independent films, he observed that Bollywood is still influenced by the trends of the '80s and '90s.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on his love for acting

During a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned about the disparities between Bollywood in the '90s and the present, and he responded, “Same films are being made, just with different actors, costumes, make up. I am really hopeless about the future. A lot of people are optimistic, but it has been quite clear that the audience likes to watch a certain type of film, which is good, they must. But cinema of every kind should survive, which isn’t happening.”

I am referring to commercial cinema, which has a large audience, and I, too, enjoy it. However, the survival of the other type of cinema is challenging in today's scenario. It will require significant time. In the past, both types of cinema could coexist, but that's not the case anymore.

Even during challenging times, Nawazuddin expressed that his passion for acting remains strong. Describing himself as a committed actor, he stated that acting is his life, and that aspect of him cannot be taken away by anyone. He added, “The people I work with, they want to work with me again. I am an obedient actor, I will do everything for the film. I have a very sincere process. Acting is everything for me, my happiness is in my work. Acting is my life, it makes me happy, and I am proud of it. It is not like, ‘Oh I have worked for a month, now I need to travel and rest.’ I thank god that I chose this profession, my core is of an artiste. I want to be like this my entire life, this is my life. If you tell me I can’t act anymore, I might as well die.”

Advertisement

He then mentioned that his connection to acting is so strong that he doesn't have a life off-camera, and he doesn't desire one either.

Discussing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects, a few months ago, the actor revealed his partnership with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah for a 90s-themed thriller drama. Nawazuddin had a busy 2023, featuring in films such as Afwaah, Tiku Weds Sheru, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Haddi.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops quirky video of daughter Shora to wish her on birthday; Anurag Kashyap showers love