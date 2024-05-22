Neena Gupta was unhappy shooting Panchayat 3 due to THIS reason: 'I was burning, I was complaining’

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, known for her versatility and flawless character portrayals, has graced the industry for an extensive period. As she gears up for her upcoming series, Panchayat 3, she candidly discusses the challenges encountered while shooting during the summer season.

Neena Gupta disclosed that the new season was scheduled for shooting during the summer due to actors’ conflicting schedules, leading to sweltering conditions. She admitted to finding herself complaining one day while filming under the scorching summer sun.

Neena Gupta was not happy shooting for Panchayat 3

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Neena Gupta said, “I am happiest when I am working. At that time, I am not bothered about sand, 47-degree heat, and all if the work is good. When we did Season 3 of Panchayat, we again shot in peak summer because of date issues of people. We would keep wet cloths on our faces and necks. No matter how many umbrellas you have, when you are getting ready for a shot, before ‘sound’ and ‘action’, some time is taken to get the shot ready.”

Reflecting on a scene she filmed for the upcoming season, Neena recounted being positioned under the scorching sun as the director signaled the start of filming. She said, “In one shot, I was standing under the blazing sun, and the director announced ‘Sound, action,’ so the umbrellas were removed. But it took some time to get the shot started, and I was burning. I was complaining to myself, saying, ‘Ye kya hai? (What is this?)’"

Neena added that she soon grasped a vital life lesson: avoidance wasn't an option; she had to proceed with the scene. Embracing this realization, she found solace in acceptance.

Neena Gupta reveals having freedom to choose films

Neena Gupta also disclosed during the interview that she now has the freedom to select her film roles. She recounted being approached for a lucrative advertisement offer, recognizing the financial potential of such ventures. However, she opted to decline the opportunity due to concerns about the brand's adverse effects on health.

More about Panchayat 3

Earlier this month, the trailer for Panchayat 3 was unveiled, introducing a new district secretary for the upcoming season. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the former secretary, Jitendra Kumar, is summoned back. Starring Raghubir Yadav, Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, Panchayat 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 28th.

