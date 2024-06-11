Kota Factory S3 Trailer: Jeetendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya is back for final attempt; Tillotama Shome turns motivator

After the super success of Panchayat Season 3, fans have eagerly been waiting for Kota Factory Season 3. The series led by Jitendra Kumar has been adding to the frenzy amongst fans ever since the promotional assets started to roll out. It was just a few days ago that the makers announced the release date of the show. Now, fans are jumping in joy as the trailer of the series has been unveiled.

Jitendra Kumar starrer Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer out

Today, on June 11, the makers of the highly anticipated series of the year, Kota Factory S3, released its trailer. Clocking at 2:52 minutes, the show has returned with its quintessential monochromatic theme, with Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya, advocating celebrations of "successful preparations" as much as "successful selections." His delightful dialogue, "Jeet ki tyaari nahin, tyaari hi jeet hai (not preparation for the victory, but preparation itself is the victory),” leaves the podcast host and us amazed equally.

Further, the trailer gives an insight into the world of its third season, where not ‘Jeetu sir’ but ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ will be taking on the responsibility of JEE aspirants struggling with teenage infatuations and other aspects of youthful age. The trailer gives a glimpse into the tension amongst kids about cracking the exam.

Take a look:

We further witness a fresh addition with the likes of Tillotama Shome, Rajesh Kumar, and more turning out to be the biggest motivators for the kids for the competitive exam. Another season promises a nostalgic ride to the teenage phase with new dramatic elements in the show.

The official announcement was made through a collaborative post made by Netflix India and The Viral Fever. “(I)IT’S HAPPENING!!Kota Factory: Season 3 releases on 20 June, only on Netflix!,” the post was captioned.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans couldn’t stop swamping the comments section, expressing their excitement about the show.

About Kota Factory Season 3

Directed by Pratish Mehta, Kota Factory Season 3 will star Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Tillotama Shome, Ranjan Raj, and more in the important roles. The show will stream on Netflix from June 20, 2024.

The show's first season premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube before getting picked up by Netflix India for its second season in 2021.

