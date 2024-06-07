7 series like Kota Factory to binge-watch this weekend

The highly anticipated third season of Kota Factory, featuring the talented Jitendra Kumar, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 20. Known for its authentic portrayal of life in Kota, the series has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its compelling character development and standout performances, particularly Jitendra Kumar's portrayal of Jeetu Bhaiya. For those who found joy in the series, we've put together a selection of series like Kota Factory that are perfect for binge-watching anytime.

Praised for its sharp dialogue, engaging storytelling, and unique black-and-white cinematography, Kota Factory captivates viewers with its gritty and melancholic atmosphere, making it a must-watch for fans of insightful and evocative storytelling.

7 web series like Kota Factory that are bound to keep you hooked

1. Hostel Daze

Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay

Director: Raghav Subbu

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Remember your college hostel days? The messy rooms, the quirky roommates, the late-night study sessions, and the unforgettable friendships? Dive back into that chaotic yet heartwarming world with Hostel Daze, where every episode is a hilarious and relatable flashback to the best (and worst) moments of college life.

2. TVF Pitchers

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, Abhay Mahajan

Director: Amit Golani

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Release Year: 2015

Where to Watch: TVFPlay and YouTube

Ever dreamed of ditching your boring job to chase your entrepreneurial dreams? Well, that's exactly what Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal did. Follow their rollercoaster journey as they navigate the wild world of startups, facing challenges, celebrating victories, and discovering the true meaning of friendship along the way.

3. Yeh Meri Family

Cast: Vishesh Bansal, Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban

Director: Sameer Saxena

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: TVFPlay and Netflix

Remember the summer of 98? Yeh Meri Family certainly does! Step into the shoes of Harshu and experience the magic of childhood in a simpler time, where every day was an adventure and family was everything. With its heartwarming storytelling and lovable characters, this series is like a warm hug for your nostalgic soul.

4. Flames

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: TVFPlay and MX Player

Flames will take you back to those innocent days of teenage romance, where every glance, every smile, and every awkward encounter felt like a magical moment. The story revolves around Rajat and Ishita and their first love, filled with laughter, misunderstandings, and heartwarming moments that will make you smile.

5. College Romance

Cast: Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora

Director: Simarpreet Singh

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: YouTube and TVFPlay

College is a time for new beginnings, lifelong friendships, and, of course, plenty of romantic drama. Join Trippy, Karan, and Naira as they navigate the ups and downs of college life, from crushes and heartbreaks to exams and all-nighters. With its relatable storyline and lovable characters, College Romance is like a nostalgic trip down memory lane for anyone who's ever been to college.

6. Laakhon Mein Ek

Cast: Ritwik Sahore, Alam Khan, Jay Thakkar, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam

Director: Biswa Kalyan Rath

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Meet Aakash, your average teenager caught in the pressure cooker of the Indian education system. The story is about his journey as he navigates the relentless demands of his parents, the expectations of society, and the daunting challenge of getting into an IIT. With its gripping storyline and powerful performances, Laakhon Mein Ek offers a thought-provoking commentary on the flaws of our education system and the sacrifices made in pursuit of success.

7. Engineering Girls

Cast: Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar, Kritika Avasthi, Gagan Arora

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Release Year: 2018

Where to Watch: Available on YouTube and TVFPlay

Meet Maggu, Sabu, and Kiara, three badass female engineering students who are taking on the world, one quirky professor and awkward social interaction at a time. Follow their hilarious adventures, academic struggles, and epic friendship moments as they navigate the maze of college life and discover what it truly means to be an engineering girl.

These are some Kota Factory-inspired shows, tailor-made for a weekend binge. Have you already delved into any of these gems?

