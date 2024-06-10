Panchayat 3: Loved Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas' VIRAL 'alhuaa meeting meeting' dialogue? Know its meaning and backstory

Panchayat 3 is all over the hearts and minds of audiences and the internet is obsessed with it. Its cast, performances, dialogues, and everything around has massively flooded the social media and we aren’t even complaining. The new one taking to the trend is actor Durgesh Kumar’s viral ‘meeting meeting’ dialogue.

What is the meaning of ‘alhuaa meeting meeting’?

In one of the episodes of Panchayat season 3, Durgesh’s character Banrakas can be heard saying, ‘Kijiye meeting-meeting, Kheliye meeting-meeting, Karte rahiye meeting-meeting, alhuaa meeting’. To simply put - this dialogue was said out of absolute frustration for those who are fed up with meetings in their workplace making it relatable to many people across.

If you are still wondering what ‘alhuaa’ means then it is a word used to describe the vegetable sweet potato in Bihar/UP. In Hindi, this means ‘shakarkand’. It means Kandamula in Odia and ganji in many languages.

Did you know ‘alhuaa’ dialogue made Neena Gupta laugh the most?

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Durgesh Kumar revealed that Neena Gupta used to laugh a lot whenever he rehearsed this dialogue. He shared, “She didn't understand what alhuaa is. I said ma'am, sweet potato. She said why don’t you say sweet potato then? I said people in our village won't understand what sweet potato is.”

More about Panchayat 3

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat 3 stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, Durgesh Kumar, and Sanvikaa in key roles. Set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh’s Phulera, Panchayat is centered around Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar), an engineering graduate who because of a lack of good job opportunities takes up the post of a Panchayat office’s secretary.

For the unversed, the fourth and fifth seasons of the show have already been announced. The show’s director recently told PTI, “We have started writing season four. For us, generally, there’s no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes (of season four) of the show. So far, we have thought about making seasons four and five.”

All seasons of Panchayat are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

